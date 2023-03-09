Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Texas man was arrested after the seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine just outside Louisville, Kentucky.

The Jeffersontown Police Department took 44-year-old Brownsville resident Eduardo Javier Tapia into custody on Wednesday.

According to an arrest citation, Jeffersontown police officers noticed he was driving a truck with a cracked front windshield. Police said when he pulled into a parking lot, he said that he was checking into a hotel.

The arrest citation also stated that the officers asked him to search the truck and he immediately declined and became upset, so an officer requested a K-9 drug dog.

K-9 officer Maya gave a positive alert on his truck where the officers found the cocaine.

