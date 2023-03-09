Contact Troubleshooters
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized

Jeffersontown Police provided an update on the arrest of a southern Texas man taken into custody following a large seizure of cocaine near Louisville.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Texas man was arrested after the seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine just outside Louisville, Kentucky.

The Jeffersontown Police Department took 44-year-old Brownsville resident Eduardo Javier Tapia into custody on Wednesday.

According to an arrest citation, Jeffersontown police officers noticed he was driving a truck with a cracked front windshield. Police said when he pulled into a parking lot, he said that he was checking into a hotel.

RELATED: Cocaine seized during traffic stop in southern Indiana, Las Vegas man arrested

The arrest citation also stated that the officers asked him to search the truck and he immediately declined and became upset, so an officer requested a K-9 drug dog.

K-9 officer Maya gave a positive alert on his truck where the officers found the cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

