UK hockey team raising money to get to national championships

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Hockey Club needs help getting to nationals.

The team won a spot in the American Collegiate Hockey Association 2023 national championships.

It’s the cats’ first trip since the 2007-2008 season.

The championships are being held in Boston next weekend.

The team is self-funded and needs to raise $80,000 for travel, hotels and meals. They have set up a GoFundMe in hopes of reaching their goal.

“To get all of the support from BBN to fulfill our fundraising goal on the GoFundMe is something a lot of us weren’t really expecting. It’s was a number set by our administration and for BBN to come through and provide us with those funds to fulfill this, accomplish is something really special to us,” said center Brett Quinn.

Shop Local Kentucky is also selling t-shirts to help raise money as well.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

