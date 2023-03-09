Contact Troubleshooters
Women of Worth Conference to be held at JCTC

(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 300 middle school students and 300 high school students will gather for the Women of Worth Conference this week.

The young girls are part of clubs at their schools, then come together for the annual conference. It’s run entirely by women, held at Jefferson Community and Technical College’s Southwest Campus. Speakers include Bella Rae from B96.5 and motivational speaker Tiffanie Foster.

The conference focuses on life lessons in different areas, including building healthy relationships, self-confidence and how to get into college.

Jamie Issis, the Youth Services Coordinator at Barret Middle School, is passionate about the program because of the feedback she gets from the girls.

“I love the shirts, I love being unified, I love that I learned about college in middle school. And I learned about college and knowing that I’m capable of going to college. Because not only do they talk about what you can do with a college degree, they talk about how you can get there, and everybody has an opportunity,” Issis explained.

About 20 different schools are part of the program, but Issis wants to grow statewide.

