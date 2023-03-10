Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Adults should get tested for hepatitis B at least once, CDC recommends

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing recommendation.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests all adults get tested for hepatitis B at least once in their lifetime.

Hepatitis B is an illness linked to liver disease and cancer.

The CDC estimates 500,000 to 2.5 million people live with hepatitis B, and two-thirds of them might not know about their infection.

It spreads through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids that can happen during sex, pregnancy or delivery or by injecting drugs.

The CDC’s previous recommendation for testing was made 15 years ago, in 2008.

At that time they urged testing for anyone at high risk, which includes people who are incarcerated, have multiple sex partners or have a history of hepatitis C infection. Those people should be tested periodically.

Now the agency recommends screening for everyone 18 and older at least once.

Several medications are available to treat people with chronic hepatitis B.

There is also a highly effective vaccine against the infection.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok

Latest News

Laura DeMonte gave birth to their baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl 5 months after his death
Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation