Armed man shot by Jeffersonville Police Department

When officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the...
When officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the officers.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Sergeant Carey Huls with Indiana State Police, officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department were called to the 1500 block of East 8th Street around 7 p.m. for a man walking around with a firearm.

Huls said when officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the officers.

Huls said there were five officers on scene. At least one officer fired back, shooting the man.

Officers immediately began life-saving protocols until EMS arrived on scene.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he went into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Huls said they do not think the public is in further danger.

ISP is handling the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 283-6633.

