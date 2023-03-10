Contact Troubleshooters
Birthdate pays off for Edmonson County man with Kentucky Lottery Pick 4 Win

James Payton Jr. of Brownsville
James Payton Jr. of Brownsville(Kentucky Lottery)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROWNSVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville man received a hefty payout after his Pick 4 numbers were drawn during Sunday’s midday drawing.

James Payton Jr. said he plays the Kentucky Lottery’s Pick 4 game daily, usually playing the month and day he was born (0-9-1-2) as his numbers.

Just minutes after purchasing the ticket from BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green, he found out there was a big win coming his way.

He was with his girlfriend when he pulled the Pick 4 numbers up on his phone.

“I saw my numbers and told her, ‘I think I just won $140,000,’” Payton Jr. said. “I had just been saying to her, you have to play to win.”

While he may have miscalculated his winnings at first, he still won $115,600.

He drove to lottery headquarters Monday where he received $82,654 after taxes. He told lottery officials the money will go towards purchasing a van for his general contracting business.

BP Fastrac will receive $1,156 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

