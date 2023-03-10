Buechel Bypass Bridge scheduled to close over weekend for repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Buechel Bypass Bridge is scheduled to close over the weekend for repairs.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10, to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, between mile point 10.4 and mile point 10.5. near Plaza Avenue and Hikes Lane.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route. Signs will be in place directing drivers to use Hikes Lane, Shepherdsville Road, Buechel Bank Road and Progress Boulevard as a detour.

KYTC said various closures have been in place for the bridge since an inspection in February 2021 found deterioration on one of the bridge’s pier caps.

Crews began working under the bridge last year after approval was granted from the railroad to work on the bridge section over the tracks.

KYTC said repairs have advanced to the point where the weekend closure of the entire bridge is necessary. The repairs are expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Weather can affect the scheduled closure. For the latest information, on traffic and travel information, click or tap here.

