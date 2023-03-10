FORECAST: Cloudy, windy, chilly today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind chills in the 30s today

Rain returns Saturday night; some snow possible northeast of Louisville early Sunday

Snow showers/flurries possible on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds reign supreme today as temperatures sit in the low 40s this afternoon. Wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH keep our wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Sprinkles and areas of drizzle are possible at times. Tonight will be chilly; expect low temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. The clouds will break apart a bit overnight.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected early Saturday, before clouds take over once again. Highs max out in the 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon. Rain showers take over the region Saturday night. As temperatures fall into the 30s, the rain will switch to snow (mainly north and northeast of Louisville). The warm ground and above-freezing temperatures should limit impacts.

Sunday afternoon we’ll be dry out as tempreatures only top out in the 40s. Additional light snow showers and flurries are possible on Monday. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest.

