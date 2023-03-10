Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold, blustery afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chills in the 30s for the rest of the day
  • Rain returns Saturday night; some snow possible well northeast of Louisville early Sunday
  • Snow showers/flurries possible on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures remain fairly steady into the afternoon, with cold wind chills in the 30s being the main headline.

A few patches of sprinkles will be possible from time to time.

Tonight will be chilly; expect low temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. The clouds will break apart a bit overnight.

Saturday doesn’t look too bad, with a partly sunny sky for a good chunk of the daytime period...with highs in the 50s. The closer we get to sunset, the more overcast the skies will become.

A period of cold rain showers are on tap for late evening Saturday through early Sunday.

While some snow may mix with the rain to the northeast of the Metro, no impacts are expected at this time.

Sunday afternoon we’ll be dry out as tempreatures only top out in the 40s. Additional light snow showers and flurries are possible on Monday.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest.

