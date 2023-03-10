Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Decent start to the weekend before showers arrive Saturday night

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drizzle chance this evening, but otherwise, clouds will break up overnight
  • Clouds increase Saturday through the day, leading to showers by nightfall
  • Only a few snowflakes northeast of Louisville early Sunday morning, no impacts expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our small drizzle chance this evening fades away later tonight.

Clouds will slowly clear out for a time overnight, allowing temperatures to drop solidly into the 20s and 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday isn’t a bad day as we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds at times before clouds build back in by evening. Highs will be in the 50s thanks to the sunshine.

Our shower chance looks to pick up after sunset Saturday. The round of cool showers arriving Saturday night will produce a few snowflakes northeast of Louisville but the impact and accumulation potential for this now looks slim to none thanks to warmer air in place. Lows will be in the 30s Sunday morning.

The rain will exit our area before mid-morning on Sunday, leaving us with a small drizzle chance and highs in the 40s during the day.

The upper-level low-pressure system behind Sunday morning’s rain will squeeze out some scattered snow showers on Monday.

No accumulation is expected with these as reduced visibility will be our only hazard to watch for.

Most of next week looks quiet and progressively milder before our next system arrives by the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, March 10, 2023

