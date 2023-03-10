Fort Knox man charged with rape of juvenile victim

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl four separate times over the past year.

Devon Marin, 33, was charged with third degree rape in connection to the incidents which occurred between May and August 2022.

According to a complaint warrant, Marin met up with the 17-year-old four different times for sex; once at Saunder Springs, twice at Duvall Ball Park and once in The Parks in Vine apartment complex parking lot.

Police said Marin was aware of the victim’s age due to him having access to personnel files at work.

The victim told police she did not know the victim when she was served a protective order, but according to documents, police said text messages, Instagram messages and selfies shared between the defendant and the victim proved otherwise.

Marin was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

