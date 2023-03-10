Gov. Beshear joins Mayor Greenberg in ElderServe reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear making a trip from Frankfort to Louisville to join Mayor Craig Greenberg and community leaders in the reopening of ElderServe, an organization in Louisville’s West End caring for older adults.

Friday’s event recognized and honored members of the community who worked to ensure ElderServe continues to provide resources for the city’s senior community.

“Today is a good day for West Louisville and our senior community,” Beshear said. “For decades, ElderServe has been a place of gathering, empowerment and community. We’re excited the doors have reopened and our seniors in West Louisville once again have access to this vital resource.”

ElderServe’s senior center provides adult day care services, recreational activities, nutrition assistance and more.

According to a release, the organization said it is also working to rebuild the adult day care program to offer additional services such as music education, exercise and computer literacy.

“The name of our organization is intentional,” Tim Findley, Jr., ElderServe CEO said. “We are focused on serving the beloved elders in our community.”

Louisville’s healthcare CEOs also announced they would be supporting ElderServe through a workforce-related pilot, helping remove barriers for those pursuing family wage-sustaining workforce careers.

More information on ElderServe’s services can be found here.

