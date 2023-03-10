Contact Troubleshooters
Governor Andy Beshear talks about DOJ findings into LMPD

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear talked about the recent findings from the Department of Justice’s report into the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Beshear called the report “concerning” and said that it’s important that the law is enforced the right way.

The Department of Justice release a report alleging instances of civil rights violations from LMPD officers.

The governor also said that it’s reassuring to see everybody involved saying they’re committed to getting better.

Beshear believes it’s important to look into the curriculum behind policing in Kentucky.

“I believe that law enforcement throughout the state is doing it right, and that means we’ve got to look over these findings to make sure we’re doing things right and learn from what’s within,” Beshear said. “Every community, including this community, deserves to feel safe and respected by law enforcement. And we’re going to work to make sure we make that a reality.”

Governor Beshear also said he had spoken briefly with Mayor Greenberg on what would be in the DOJ Report.

