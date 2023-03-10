Jeffersonville Police says armed man shot by officer interacted with police day prior to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police provided an update on a shooting investigation where an armed man was shot by an officer on Thursday evening.

Officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department were called to the 1500 block of East 8th Street around 7 p.m. for a man walking around with a firearm, according to Sergeant Carey Huls with Indiana State Police

Huls said when officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the officers.

There were five officers on scene, according to police.

Jeffersonville Police said three officers were “forced to discharge their weapons,” with one of the officer’s gunfire hitting the man.

Officers immediately began life-saving protocols until EMS arrived on scene.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he went into surgery and is in critical condition.

During a press briefing on Friday afternoon, police confirmed officers had an interaction with the man who had been shot the day before the incident on a medical call.

According to Major Isaac Parker, the man was found outside a church in the 2000 block of Allison Lane early Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital for mental evaluation.

The man was interviewed at the hospital and told officers that he went to the church for help.

Jeffersonville Police also confirmed body camera video was recorded from the shooting and would be released as soon as possible.

The five officers involved in the incident are on temporary assignment, Jeffersonville Police confirmed.

ISP is handling the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 283-6633.

