Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag performances

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate passed a bill targeting drag performances on Friday.

The original version of Senate Bill 115 would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes.

After changes were made to the bill, it was passed a second time by a committee and sent to the Senate floor.

SB 115 would now ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present. Supporters of the bill say its Intent is to “restrict these types of performances to adults only.”

Senator Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, says this legislation is about protecting Kentucky children.

“The language is very simple; it’s very clear. We want to protect kids from sexually explicit performances from performances that appeal to a prurient interest and sexual nature, and I don’t think many Kentuckians would disagree with that,” said Tichenor.

The bill would ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present. It sets penalties for those engaging in an adult performance and for businesses who hold these performances as well.

Tichenor says this bill is not against the LGBTQ community.

However, on the other side, Senator Karen Berg says she views this as a vote of complete fear, saying it’s something some senators don’t understand.

“I think of America as the land of the free and home of the brave, and in order to be free, you have to be willing to be brave,” said Berg.

Those opposed to the bill say although they are disappointed, they will continue to speak up and stand up for those in the LGBTQ community.

The bill now goes to the House.

