Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag performances

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.
The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate passed a bill targeting drag performances on Friday.

The original version of Senate Bill 115 would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes.

After changes were made to the bill, it was passed a second time by a committee and sent to the Senate floor.

SB 115 would now ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present. Supporters of the bill say its Intent is to “restrict these types of performances to adults only.”

Senator Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, says this legislation is about protecting Kentucky children.

“The language is very simple; it’s very clear. We want to protect kids from sexually explicit performances from performances that appeal to a prurient interest and sexual nature, and I don’t think many Kentuckians would disagree with that,” said Tichenor.

The bill would ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present. It sets penalties for those engaging in an adult performance and for businesses who hold these performances as well.

Tichenor says this bill is not against the LGBTQ community.

However, on the other side, Senator Karen Berg says she views this as a vote of complete fear, saying it’s something some senators don’t understand.

“I think of America as the land of the free and home of the brave, and in order to be free, you have to be willing to be brave,” said Berg.

Those opposed to the bill say although they are disappointed, they will continue to speak up and stand up for those in the LGBTQ community.

The bill now goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges

Latest News

When officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the...
Jeffersonville Police says armed man shot by officer interacted with police day prior to incident
Churchill Downs is in the middle of a $200 million renovation of its paddock area.
Churchill Downs renovation update: What to expect at Kentucky Derby 149
ElderServe through a workforce-related pilot, helping remove barriers for those pursuing family...
Gov. Beshear joins Mayor Greenberg in ElderServe reopening
Path to a consent decree could be contentious