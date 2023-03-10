LG&E crews restore power for most customers following early March wind gusts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Power restoration efforts by Louisville Gas & Electric crews are almost done after hundreds of thousands of customers were left in the dark following the wind gusts a week ago.

Most customers had their lights back on by the start of this week, so electrical workers are now focusing on getting power back for the remaining customers.

LG&E previously hoped for power to be restored for everyone on Wednesday, but the power restoration process has taken longer than expected due to downed poles and power lines.

Check the Louisville Gas & Electric & Kentucky Utilities map anytime by clicking or tapping here.

