LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:50p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Magazine Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman who had been shot. She was alert, conscious and speaking with officers.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

