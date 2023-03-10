Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville woman found guilty to federal charges for mailing racial threats

Suzanne Craft
Suzanne Craft(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman accused of mailing racial threats to a family living in her neighborhood was found guilty by a jury Friday.

Between November and December 2020, Suzanne Craft, 54, vandalized two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood with threatening and racially targeted messages.

One family said there were instances where they came home to their grass burned, their driveway egged, and racial slurs and swastikas painted on their driveway.

The jury convicted Craft of five counts of mailing threatening communications with racial intent.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2023, and could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges

Latest News

An upcoming film is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.
WATCH: Did a bear really eat cocaine? WAVE answers questions behind the new movie
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer
LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training
A cloudy sky over New Albany, Indiana.
FORECAST: Decent start to the weekend before showers arrive Saturday night