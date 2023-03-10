Contact Troubleshooters
Number of power outages rapidly declines

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The number of LG&E-KU customers without power has been going down quickly.

After the historic windstorm made its way through Kentucky on Friday, March 3, there were over 200,000 customers without power.

According to the LG&E-KU outage map, there are 72 customers without power as of Thursday evening.

51 of those outages are in Jefferson County and 16 are in Oldham County. According to the outage map, there are less than five outages in Fayette County and Harlan County.

