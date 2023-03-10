Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: Federal funding for July 2022 EKY flood nears $160 million mark

Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As disaster assistance continues following July 2022′s historic flooding, we now know how much federal funding has made its way into the mountains.

In a joint news release between Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials said as of earlier this week, nearly $160 million has been given out.

Around $101 million was allocated to FEMA’s individuals and households program. Nearly $75 million of that went to help survivors make basic repairs on their homes to make them liveable again. Just more than $6 million went toward replacing homes that couldn’t be salvaged.

More than $7 million went toward rental assistance to more than 5,000 applicants.

You can see a list with the breakdown of where all of the money went here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/10
SnowTALK! 3/10
Gov. Beshear joins Mayor Greenberg in ElderServe reopening
Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn