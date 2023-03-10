Path to a consent decree could be contentious

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a scathing report on patterns and practices within LMPD, The Fraternal Order of Police called the Justice Department findings “unfair” and said the city should not let the report “go unchallenged.”

However, as the city prepares to enter into negotiations with the DOJ leading to a consent decree, the police union is not guaranteed a seat at the table.

”They can only play a role in the negotiations to the extent that the Department of Justice, Louisville Metro and LMPD invite them in,” UofL constitutional law professor Sam Marcosson said. “Because those negotiations can be between the parties announced at the press conference.”

Marcosson said the FOP could also attempt political pressure on the negotiating process.

Seeds of that may have already been seen in the union blaming the department’s shortcomings on “over a generation of irresponsible political leadership and failed leadership within LMPD.”

However, the FOP will still likely have its day in court. A federal judge will eventually have to sign off on any agreement the city reaches with the DOJ.

”They will invite interested parties, affected parties to either intervene or at least have a say during that hearing which will almost certainly be a hearing over several days, several sessions,” Marcosson said. “And the FOP, I’ll be shocked if they didn’t seek to have a role in that, formal role by intervening.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.