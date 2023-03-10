Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Path to a consent decree could be contentious

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a scathing report on patterns and practices within LMPD, The Fraternal Order of Police called the Justice Department findings “unfair” and said the city should not let the report “go unchallenged.”

However, as the city prepares to enter into negotiations with the DOJ leading to a consent decree, the police union is not guaranteed a seat at the table.

”They can only play a role in the negotiations to the extent that the Department of Justice, Louisville Metro and LMPD invite them in,” UofL constitutional law professor Sam Marcosson said. “Because those negotiations can be between the parties announced at the press conference.”

Marcosson said the FOP could also attempt political pressure on the negotiating process.

Seeds of that may have already been seen in the union blaming the department’s shortcomings on “over a generation of irresponsible political leadership and failed leadership within LMPD.”

However, the FOP will still likely have its day in court. A federal judge will eventually have to sign off on any agreement the city reaches with the DOJ.

”They will invite interested parties, affected parties to either intervene or at least have a say during that hearing which will almost certainly be a hearing over several days, several sessions,” Marcosson said. “And the FOP, I’ll be shocked if they didn’t seek to have a role in that, formal role by intervening.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges

Latest News

When officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the...
Armed man shot by Jeffersonville Police Department
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
Buechel Bypass Bridge scheduled to close over weekend for repairs
A Hardin County man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a...
Fort Knox man charged with rape of juvenile victim