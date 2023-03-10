Contact Troubleshooters
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer

UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three University of Louisville basketball freshmen have announced their plans to transfer out of the program.

The first announcement came Friday afternoon when forward Kamari Lands confirmed with On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and teammates for all the support they have given me throughout my decision,” Lands said in a written statement. “I would also like to thank the Louisville staff and fan base for everything they have done for me and my season here at Louisville. I have nothing but love for you guys. With that being said the staff and I have come to the mutual decision to part ways, and I plan on putting my name in the transfer portal to further my journey.”

Hours later, forward Devin Ree and guard Fabio Basili also announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to reports.

The current UofL men’s basketball roster contains four freshmen, including Emmanuel Okorafor, in addition to redshirt freshman Mike James.

UofL basketball’s postseason has likely ended with a 4-28 overall record after losing in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Players with the intent to transfer will provide a written notification with their intent to transfer, and the university has within 48 hours to comply with the request.

Once the request is forwarded through to the transfer portal, other schools will have the ability to contact the player for possible recruitment.

