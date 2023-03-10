Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/10

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Cold with some sprinkles at times today and cold wind chills!

Some sun on Saturday will help keep the rain that moves in later Saturday Night--mainly a cold rain. Still a risk for some snow to mix in to the NW of Louisville, but that risk is quite low.

More snow showers on Monday.

The video will cover this plus an update to the trends for later next week as well!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

