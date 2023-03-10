Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
Daylight saving time: Don't lose sleep over the time change
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected