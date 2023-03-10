Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear joining Mayor Greenberg in ElderServe reopening

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear making a trip from Frankfort to Louisville to join Mayor Craig Greenberg and community leaders in the reopening of ElderServe, an organization in Louisville’s West End caring for older adults.

Also in attendance will be Rep. Pamela Stevenson, Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, ElderServe CEO Tim Findley Jr., John Moore from Atria Senior Living, and Tammy York Day from Louisville Healthcare CEO Council.

The celebration is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Watch the WAVE Now livestream here when it starts.

