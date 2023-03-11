16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell said LMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 2900 block of West Madison Street around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old that had received a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

