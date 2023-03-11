Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville police arrest 2 juveniles after shots fired

By Julia Huffman
Mar. 11, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police officers arrested two juveniles in reference to a shots fired call that came in Friday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Owens Way.

Police said when officers arrived, there were two juveniles running from the scene. Both were taken into custody for questioning.

Officers found several shell casings on the ground and recovered a firearm from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Clarksville police said no injuries were reported and that there is no threat or danger to the community.

Additional information may be released as the investigation continues.

