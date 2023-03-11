Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a crash on Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said calls reporting a single-vehicle crash came in around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators said a passenger vehicle carrying two people was headed south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and crashed into a steel beam support on the bridge.

Mitchell said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

The passenger in the car, 21-year-old Mackenzie Carpenter from Indiana, died from her injuries at the scene.

