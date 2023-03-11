Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain chances increase tonight

A cloudy sky over New Albany, Indiana.
A cloudy sky over New Albany, Indiana.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves in tonight; snow mixes in north/northeast of Louisville early Sunday
  • Snow showers/flurries possible on Monday
  • Warm-up next week before late week system arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mid to upper-level clouds remain overhead throughout the day.

Filtered sunshine will help us warm into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Rain moves into the region tonight.

As temperatures fall into the 30s Sunday morning, some of that rain will mix with/switch to snow northeast of Louisville. Impacts look minimal due to above-freezing temperatures.

Showers exit the region Sunday morning, leaving us cloudy for the rest of the day. Areas of drizzle may linger as temperatures warm into the 40s.

Clouds break apart somewhat Sunday night before filling back in. Temperatures slide into the 20s and low 30s overnight.

Additional light snow showers and flurries are possible on Monday. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

People still without power 5 days after historic wind storm
