FORECAST: Some Sun Possible Early Saturday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase Saturday through the day, leading to showers late night
  • Monday snow showers possible
  • More temperature swings next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping below freezing. Lows will dip into the 20s and lower 30s by early Saturday morning.

Some sunshine is possible early Saturday before mostly cloudy skies return during the afternoon. The is decent news for the St. Patrick’s Parade. Look for a cloudy sky by late in the day with highs in the lower 50s.

The round of cool showers arriving Saturday night will produce a few snowflakes northeast of Louisville but the impact and accumulation potential for this now looks slim to none thanks to warmer air in place.

Lows will be in the 30s Sunday morning. The rain will exit our area before mid morning on Sunday, leaving us with a small drizzle chance and highs in the 40s during the day.

The upper-level low pressure system behind Sunday morning’s rain will squeeze out some scattered snow showers on Monday.

No accumulation is expected with these as reduced visibility will be our only hazard to watch for. Most of next week looks quiet and progressively milder before our next system arrives by the end of the workweek.

