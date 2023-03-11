Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky bounced out of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals by Vanderbilt

Commodores take 2 out of 3 from UK this season
Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against...
Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s stay in Nashville was a short one. The Wildcats fall to Vanderbilt 80-73 on Friday night.

The loss to Vanderbilt was the second in ten days for Kentucky. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points. Vandy was led by Ezra Manjon with 25 points.

Vanderbilt will advance to play Texas A&M in the semifinals Saturday. Kentucky will wait to learn its NCAA Tournament destination on Selection Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training
Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
Suzanne Craft
Louisville woman found guilty to federal charges for mailing racial threats
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector