Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues

(KSLA)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are warning people to be careful before starting a pre-summer diet.

A new study shows “keto-like” diets may be linked to a heightened risk for cardiovascular events.

The results of the study were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 2023 Annual Scientific Session & Expo Together With World Congress of Cardiology.

Norton Healthcare shared some of the findings from that study.

Researchers analyzed and compared the diets of 305 people eating a low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) diet, which is considered keto-like, with roughly 1,200 people eating a standard diet.

The researchers found people who participated in an LCHF diet had significantly higher levels of both low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol and apolipoprotein B (apoB), the protein component that sits on LDL.

The study also showed people on keto-like diets had more than two times higher risk for major cardiovascular events, such as arterial blockages requiring stents, heart attacks, strokes and peripheral arterial disease (narrowing/blockage of vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs).

Dr. Kelley McIntyre, an internal medicine physician with Norton Community Medical Associates – Audubon, said some people might be at heightened risk for complications.

“Because if a patient already has underlying heart disease or issues like that or elevated cholesterol, it could possibly raise those, especially if you’re doing a really high animal fat, saturated fat diet,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said people should talk to their doctors before making any major diet changes. Doctors can also recommend alternative weight-loss techniques.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training
Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer
When officers arrived on scene, the man fired the gun in the air and then pointed it at the...
Officials say armed man shot by officers interacted with police day prior to incident

Latest News

Over time, inflation has raised the cost of food, and now school districts are feeling the...
School districts seek additional funding for nutrition programs
Over time, inflation has raised the cost of food, and now school districts are feeling the...
School districts seek additional funding for nutrition programs
MGN image
Gov. Beshear: Federal Medicaid renewal coming soon
On Wednesday night, Louisville’s Customs Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 500 bottles of...
$1 million worth of Viagra seized in Louisville