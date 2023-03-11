‘We are listening’ Racing Louisville FC officials host town hall for season ticket holders

Contact Troubleshooters
For two years, Racing Louisville fans have been sitting on questions about the future of the organization.

For two years, Racing Louisville fans have been sitting on questions about the future of the organization.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For two years, Racing Louisville fans have been sitting on questions about the future of the organization.

In August of 2021, the organization fired its head coach for sexual assault allegations. The next year a report released by the National Women’s Soccer League and National Women’s Soccer League Players Association revealed more misconduct.

On Friday night, Racing Louisville hosted a town hall held for its season ticket holders.

The big topics of the night were transparency, player protection, and communication overall.

Many people are questioning the organization’s ability to prevent this from happening in the future.

“We are trying to rebuild trust with a club we feel trust was broken,” former president of Lavender Legion Leigh Nieves said. “It has been very difficult to navigate, but at least it is being navigated.”

Nieves was the president of one of Racing Louisville Lavender Legion when coach Christy Holly was fired.

The Lavender Legion is one of the support groups for Racing Louisville. Nieves describes the Lavender Legion as the extended arm of the club.

Nieves said in two years, fans still have lingering questions, but their biggest concern is player’s protection moving forward.

“Ultimately, if we find out the players are having a wonderful time here and wonderful experience that’s going to be the key to rebuilding that trust with us,” Nieves said.

John Neace, the CEO and Chairman of Racing Louisville FC says he hopes fans and others in Louisville see the changes to the organization, and now, the healing process begins.

”The most important thing is our players speaking up, saying they are happy, want to be here, and believe in what we are doing,” Neace said. “We are also doing this for future generations of young ladies that I know are going to be on that team one day wearing purple and supporting racing.”

