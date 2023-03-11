Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman killed in deadly crash on Clark Memorial Bridge

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman is dead after a vehicle collision Saturday evening.

Mitchell said LMPD responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge around 2:45 p.m.

According to LMPD, the preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle with a driver and passenger was driving south when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit a steal beam support on the bridge.

Officials said passenger died due to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training
Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
Suzanne Craft
Louisville woman found guilty to federal charges for mailing racial threats
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

A cloudy sky over New Albany, Indiana.
FORECAST: Rain and snow arrives tonight
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired in the 400 block...
Clarksville police arrest 2 juveniles after shots fired
For two years, Racing Louisville fans have been sitting on questions about the future of the...
‘We are listening’ Racing Louisville FC officials host town hall for season ticket holders