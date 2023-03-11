Woman killed in deadly crash on Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman is dead after a vehicle collision Saturday evening.

Mitchell said LMPD responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge around 2:45 p.m.

According to LMPD, the preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle with a driver and passenger was driving south when, for some unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit a steal beam support on the bridge.

Officials said passenger died due to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

