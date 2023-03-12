Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter hosts celebrity chefs for Pack the Sack 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter hosted celebrity chefs for their ‘Pack the Sack 2023′ event.

The signature celebrity chef dinner took place Saturday evening and included world-class food from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, Damaris Phillips and Jackie Joseph. Drinks from local mixologist Aften Locken were also available.

Event organizers said funds raised from the event will be used to help feed local elementary school students on weekends.

“There’s almost 80,000 kids in Louisville that qualify for blessings in a backpack and we’re feeding 6700,” Kim Holsclaw with Bessings in a Packpack Louisville Chapter said. “So we have a lot more to feed. So the more succesful these events are, then the more kids we can feed”

During the event, guests had the opportunity to mix and mingle with chefs throughout the night.

Attendees also were able to participate in live and silent auctions, including a Bourbon Pull and Wheel of Chance that helped fundraise for the Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter.

To donate or find more information on Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter, click or tap here.

