FORECAST: Drizzly Type of Sunday

Another round of very light rain/snow after midnight

Passing snow showers on Monday

Hard freeze likely with lows in the teens/20s Tuesday Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early rain/sleet/snow mix will ease to just spotty drizzle off/on through the day.

Temperatures will not warm much, with highs only in the 40s. A quiet Sunday Evening is expected until we watch for another batch of light rain or snow after 2 a.m.

At this time, no impacts are expected due to the very light nature of the wintry chance. Another blustery day is coming our way Monday with mainly cloudy skies with passing snow showers or even one or two snow squalls possible.

The main impact would be visibility, with no accumulations expected. Temperatures will move very little through the day.

Early evening flurries will fade quickly Monday evening, with clearing and cold conditions expected as we move into the overnight hours.

We’ll warm back up to normal levels Wednesday, with the warmest day of next week looking to take place Thursday.

Unfortunately, another front will move in after that with rain and colder weather once again.

