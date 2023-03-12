FORECAST: Light rain and snow showers tonight, wintry weather for Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another wave of a few light showers tonight

Windy and cold tomorrow with scattered of snow showers possible

Turning warmer and calmer by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast skies and cold temperatures are in store for the remainder of our Sunday. We’ll be watching for a batch of light rain or snow after 2am. At this time, no impacts are expected due to the very light nature of the wintry chance.

Monday will be a winter-like day with gusty winds, cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s along with a few passing snow showers or even one or two snow squalls possible. Main impacts would be reduced visibility with no accumulations expected. A few flurries will be possible Monday evening, but those will quickly fade as skies clear.

This allows for temperatures to turn very cold, dipping down into the 20s by early Tuesday morning. Be sure to protect sensitive plants! A hard freeze is likely. Tuesday’s forecast brings another cold day with highs only managing to reach the low to mid 40s.

Skies will clear gradually through the day, turning mostly clear by Tuesday evening.

