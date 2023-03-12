Contact Troubleshooters
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say

Human remains found on campus at NKU
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found on the Northern Kentucky University campus Sunday, according to a campus public information officer.

Northern Kentucky Police responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. from a bystander on campus for soccer activities who said they discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in the wooded area behind the soccer stadium, a statement from campus officials said.

Campus officials also confirmed that officers responded to the scene immediately and the detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene.

The coroner arrived at the scene before 3:00 p.m., the statement said.

NKU police say that based on what is known so far, the situation poses no danger to anyone on campus.

The initial investigation does not suggest foul play took place, according to campus officials.

Students received the following letter Sunday from campus officials, according to a copy they released to FOX19 NOW:

“This afternoon, we became aware of a situation on our campus property where decomposed human remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the soccer stadium. At this time, no students, faculty, staff or visitors are in immediate danger. The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and coroner are on site conducting an investigation. We will update you with additional information as we learn more.

“With the NCAA Watch Party taking place this evening at Truist Arena, parking will be moved from Lot O to the Welcome Center Garage due to the investigation.”

