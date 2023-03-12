Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.

The university made the announcement through their Twitter page.

We’re heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer. Spencer was the Cardinals’ all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jalKAnWpK9 — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 12, 2023

Spencer played in the NBA for 12 years and was a first-round draft pick in the 1990 NBA draft, being sixth overall.

During his career at UofL, which ran from 1986 to 1990, he was the Cardinal’s all-time leader in career field goal percentage.

“My heart is broken today hearing about my brother Felton,” Coach Kenny Payne said in a Tweet. “My love and prayers go out to Momma Betty, his sisters and brother Mac. All Cardinals please put his family in our prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.