Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55

Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.(UofL)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.

The university made the announcement through their Twitter page.

Spencer played in the NBA for 12 years and was a first-round draft pick in the 1990 NBA draft, being sixth overall.

During his career at UofL, which ran from 1986 to 1990, he was the Cardinal’s all-time leader in career field goal percentage.

“My heart is broken today hearing about my brother Felton,” Coach Kenny Payne said in a Tweet. “My love and prayers go out to Momma Betty, his sisters and brother Mac. All Cardinals please put his family in our prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training
Woman in hospital after stabbing on Chetwood Court
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kentucky bounced out of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals by Vanderbilt
UofL Basketball freshman Kamari Lands
Reports: Louisville basketball freshmen Basili, Lands, Ree plan to transfer
Churchill Downs is in the middle of a $200 million renovation of its paddock area.
Churchill Downs renovation update: What to expect at Kentucky Derby 149
The Simmons College of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team is playing for a National Title...
Simmons College of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team playing for their first National Title