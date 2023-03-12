Nearly 60 Anchorage Middletown firefighters battle structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews with Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS spent over an hour battling a structure fire Saturday morning.

Calls to dispatch reporting a structure fire came in around 9 a.m.

Jordan Yuodis with AMFEMS said crews arrived within four minutes and found a working fire that had been burning for some time.

Structure fire. (AMFEMS)

It took about 60 firefighters 90 mins to get the fire under control due to the conditions inside the home.

Yuodis said no residents or firefighters were injured. The cause of this fire is still undetermined.

