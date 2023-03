LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Mix of snow showers and drizzle today with NO icy impacts from this.

Another batch moves in tonight and we’ll watch that for more of a freezing drizzle/snow mix, especially to the northeast of Louisville.

Then we will get into general snow showers and gusty winds on Monday. It’ll be a cold day!!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.