Special Olympics state basketball tournament returned to Louisville over the weekend

Basketball
Basketball
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “March Magic” returned to Louisville this weekend with the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023 State Basketball Tournament and Team Skills Competition.

MidAmerica Sports Center hosted its sixth State Tournament, and seventh overall Special Olympics Kentucky event Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 with nearly 600 athletes competing.

According to a release, 51 teams competed in the bracketed State Tournament, vying for state championships in 14 divisions. All teams in the brackets qualified for one of three regional tournaments held in Kentucky in February.

Of the teams competing in the State Tournament, 19 are from Louisville and the immediately surrounding communities, the release said.

Tournament brackets are available by clicking or tapping here.

In addition to the State Tournament, eight teams participated in the Team Skills Competition on Saturday at St. Mary’s Center, measuring the teams’ abilities in six basic basketball skills.

