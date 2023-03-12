Woman in hospital after stabbing on Chetwood Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Chetwood Court Saturday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said LMPD responded to a call of a stabbing in the 9700 block of Chetwood Court around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had received what officials called a minor laceration during a domestic dispute.

Mitchell said the woman was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and charges are pending.

