Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name is now known of the alleged driver in the crash that killed a woman on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday.

Trenton Cornelius Davis, 22, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was taken to UofL Hospital in ‘critical condition,’ according to an arrest citation from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The arrest charges on the citation listed murder, driving under the influence and driving with no insurance.

The woman who died at the scene of the crash Mackenzie Carpenter, 21, who lived in Indiana.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
