Annual bourbon convention begins at University of Kentucky

Bourbon industry leaders and workers will spend their week at the University of Kentucky as the James B. Beam Institute holds its annual conference.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon industry leaders and workers will spend their week at the University of Kentucky as the James B. Beam Institute holds its annual conference.

The opening session was held Monday morning at UK’s Gatton Student Center.

Governor Andy Beshear joined distillers, farmers, and tourism professionals from around Kentucky and the country to kick off the James B. Beam Institute’s fourth annual Bourbon Industry Conference.

During the conference, Beshear touted his administration’s success in developing the economy and workforce, stating that the state’s signature spirit plays a big part in it.

He discussed a record-breaking year for bourbon in private sector investment, with over $2 billion put into the industry, creating 700 new full-time jobs. The Bourbon Trail also brought in more visitors than ever before.

Leaders from the $9 billion industry will meet and workshop to create progress at each of their distilleries.

The institute director, Seth DeBolt, also mentioned their operational distillery being built on campus, which will provide a new educational opportunity for students.

The conference will continue through Wednesday, and Tuesday, conference members will hear from the state’s Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Quarles.

