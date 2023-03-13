Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply to be in annual Ideathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aspiring entrepreneurs can participate in the 2nd annual Ideathon for Diversity Derby Week.

Ideathon is a competition focused on promoting diversity in entrepreneurship and technology, according to a release. The multi-day competition for a tech-based idea with $50,000 worth of prizes serves as a forum to present new business and philanthropy concepts.

This competition is sponsored by Churchill Downs and Curaleaf.

The application can be submitted by clicking or tapping here and the deadline is Wednesday just before midnight.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.