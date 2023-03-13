Contact Troubleshooters
Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply to be in annual Ideathon

Courtesy: Ideathon(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aspiring entrepreneurs can participate in the 2nd annual Ideathon for Diversity Derby Week.

Ideathon is a competition focused on promoting diversity in entrepreneurship and technology, according to a release. The multi-day competition for a tech-based idea with $50,000 worth of prizes serves as a forum to present new business and philanthropy concepts.

This competition is sponsored by Churchill Downs and Curaleaf.

The application can be submitted by clicking or tapping here and the deadline is Wednesday just before midnight.

