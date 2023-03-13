Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputies herd wayward cows this weekend in Whitley County

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It looked like a scene out of the wild west this weekend in Whitley County.

Two sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Highway 92E on Sunday morning after a call came in of two cows wandering the road.

Using some quick thinking, and their cruisers, the deputies were able to herd the cattle into a nearby fenced-in area until the owners could be notified about the escape.

In a Facebook post, the two deputies jokingly said they are trying to get the sheriff to allow cowboy hats to be added to their standard uniforms.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

UofL Health announced a new location offering mammography breast cancer screenings that will...
UofL Health expands access to breast cancer screenings in Louisville
Exercise | We Should Talk About It
UPDATE: Scene cleared after I-264 East crash between Manslick Road, Taylor Boulevard
Remembering Breonna Taylor three years after her death
Pike County man arrested for part in human trafficking operation