EKU mens basketball will play in the CBI

The EKU men’s basketball team got 16 points from Isaiah Cozart
The EKU men's basketball team got 16 points from Isaiah Cozart
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky’s season will continue with a tournament birth in the College Basketball Invitational.

EKU drew a No. 8 seed in this years CBI tourney.

The Colonels finished the season with a respectable 20-13 record.

They will face No. 9 seeded Cleveland State in the first round, Sunday, March 19, at 11:10 a.m.

Below is the full tournament bracket:

CBI bracket
CBI bracket

