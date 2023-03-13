EKU mens basketball will play in the CBI
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky’s season will continue with a tournament birth in the College Basketball Invitational.
EKU drew a No. 8 seed in this years CBI tourney.
The Colonels finished the season with a respectable 20-13 record.
They will face No. 9 seeded Cleveland State in the first round, Sunday, March 19, at 11:10 a.m.
Below is the full tournament bracket:
