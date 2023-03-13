EKY to receive nearly $300 million for long-term flood recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - On Monday, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will provide EKY communities with $297,994,000 through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

These HUD long-term recovery funds aim to help the region recover from last year’s devastating flood.

The following 20 counties are eligible to receive CDBG-DR funding: Breathitt, Casey, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Whitley, and Wolfe.

“Hundreds of homes were destroyed and thousands were damaged in our district during last July’s catastrophic flooding. Consequently, we are generationally, physically, emotionally, and economically changed,” said State Senator Brandon Smith. “This funding is vital in addressing the housing crisis in Eastern Kentucky that was exacerbated by the floods and will deliver sorely-needed assistance for Kentuckian’s rebuilding.”

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will receive these funds and then determine grant amounts for eligible communities.

In a release from Senator McConnell’s office, it states, “funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including helping local governments cover their cost share of federal disaster recovery programs from other agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Federal Highway Administration.”

Communities can also utilize these funds to address housing needs and promote economic development.

“Federal funding is a crucial component to mitigating the destruction and uncertainty that ensues after a devastating flood. I was proud to leverage my leadership position in the Senate to help swiftly secure this funding so that Kentucky’s communities and local governments have the resources they need to get back on their feet when disaster strikes our great state,” said Senator McConnell.

