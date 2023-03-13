Contact Troubleshooters
Fern Creek High School celebrates 100 years with highway marker dedication

Louisville’s first and oldest county school celebrated 100 years with a special dedication...
Louisville’s first and oldest county school celebrated 100 years with a special dedication ceremony on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first and oldest county school celebrated 100 years with a special dedication ceremony on Monday.

Fern Creek High School first opened its doors in 1923 just outside the city limits of the old City of Louisville, enrolling a total of 25 students in both freshman and sophomore classes.

On Monday, Fern Creek High School staff, alumni, students and more gathered to watch a new highway marker dedicated in the school’s honor.

“What I’ve come to learn is what a great school Fern Creek High School is,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “You mix in 100 years of tradition... on top of that, the innovation that comes out of this school year after year is unbelievable.”

The high school currently houses nearly 1,800 students offering a range of career pathways and a number of advanced and AP coursework options, according to the district.

